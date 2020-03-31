E-commerce Payment Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

In 2017, the global E-commerce Payment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-commerce Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AliPay

MasterCard

PayPal

Visa

Dwolla

WePay

ACH Payments

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cards

E-wallets

Mobile

Bank Transfer

Direct Debits

Cash on Delivery

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Banks

Finance

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-commerce Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-commerce Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-commerce Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.