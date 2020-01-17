E-commerce Payment Market Size, Application, Revenue Status, Leading Player, Demand, Growth, Future Opportunity with Forecast 2019-2024

E-commerce Payment Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover) which providing various attributes such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Business Strategies, Recent Developments, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. The E-commerce Payment market report provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. The E-commerce Payment Market report is a repository of research and data for each side of the market, as well as however not restricted to: Regional Markets, Prominent Manufactures, Technology, Types, and Applications.

Instantaneous of E-commerce Payment Market: E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

E-invoices

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

E-commerce Payment Market impact Factors Analysis:

Technology Progress/Risk, Substitutes Threat, Economic/Political Environmental modification. Technology Progress in connected trade, shopper Needs/Customer Preference modification.

Scope of E-commerce Payment Market:

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

The global E-commerce Payment market is valued at 786500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1455200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-commerce Payment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the E-commerce Payment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-commerce Payment market by product type and applications/end industries.

