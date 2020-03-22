E-commerce Payment Market Emerging Trends and Leading Players to 2024

E-commerce Payment Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the E-commerce Payment market.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-commerce Payment market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1455200 million by 2024, from US$ 786500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in E-commerce Payment business.

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

Get Sample Copy of Report at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/76736/

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express , JCB and Discover.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-commerce Payments (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the E-commerce Payment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Application I

Application II

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.search4research.com/buy/76736

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-commerce Payment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of E-commerce Payment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-commerce Payment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-commerce Payment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-commerce Payment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/76736/global-e-commerce-payment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]