e-Commerce Market in India: Analysis, Status and Forecast to 2020

The e-commerce market in India is expected to be worth INR 5,992.1 billion by 2020, according to latest Qurates research. Currently, the Indian e-commerce market is dominated by the online travel segment followed by online retail, online financial services and online classifieds market. The online retail segment is the fastest growing category in the Indian e-Commerce market.

Loyalty schemes, promotional offers and deep discounts are some of the most prominent trends in the market. Additionally, changing business models and turning into mainstream online retailers, and consolidation and self-owned brands are some other major trends. The market is also witnessing opening of exclusive online brands opting for a ‘market place’ approach.

E-commerce Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Rapid growth of smartphones and internet connectivity across the country, especially in tier-2 and tier- 3 cities, has given greater access to virtual shopping and e-tailing websites to the tech-savvy generation.

The increasing purchasing power of the Indian population and rise in third-party logistics services or 3PL are emerging as the key growth drivers for e-commerce in the country.

Most importantly, consumers enjoy the ease and comfort associated with e-commerce, which is shaping the growth curve for the entire e-commerce market in India.

E-commerce Market in India – Threats and Key Players

GST or the Goods and Services Tax law will act as a major challenge for Indian e-commerce market. In addition, a majority of players operating in the market are facing dire lack of funds. Raising funds to support daily business operations and online advertising expenses has therefore become a major challenge. Furthermore, the e-commerce market incurs steep losses due to spam orders and orders paid in cash.

Notable e-commerce companies in India include Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon India.

