E Commerce Logistics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment & Key Trends 2019-2025 | Aramex Australia Post Blue Dart Clipper Logistics Deutsche Post

E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.
There are many factors that augment the growth of global E commerce logistics market such as growing E commerce market, smaller and simple supply chain, new and innovative methods of deliveries and so on.
In 2018, the global E Commerce Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E Commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E Commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aramex
Australia Post
Blue Dart
Clipper Logistics
Deutsche Post
Ecom Express
Express Logistics
FedEx
Japan Post
La Poste
Bpost
SF Express
Seko Logistics
Singapore Post
UPS
USPS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Product
Market segment by Application, split into
International
Local
Urban
Semi-urban
Rural
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E Commerce Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Product
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 International
1.5.3 Local
1.5.4 Urban
1.5.5 Semi-urban
1.5.6 Rural
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E Commerce Logistics Market Size
2.2 E Commerce Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 E Commerce Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E Commerce Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global E Commerce Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E Commerce Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E Commerce Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in China
7.3 China E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
7.4 China E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in India
10.3 India E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
10.4 India E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America E Commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 E Commerce Logistics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Aramex
12.1.1 Aramex Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 Aramex Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Aramex Recent Development
12.2 Australia Post
12.2.1 Australia Post Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 Australia Post Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Australia Post Recent Development
12.3 Blue Dart
12.3.1 Blue Dart Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 Blue Dart Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Blue Dart Recent Development
12.4 Clipper Logistics
12.4.1 Clipper Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Clipper Logistics Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Clipper Logistics Recent Development
12.5 Deutsche Post
12.5.1 Deutsche Post Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 Deutsche Post Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Deutsche Post Recent Development
12.6 Ecom Express
12.6.1 Ecom Express Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 Ecom Express Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ecom Express Recent Development
12.7 Express Logistics
12.7.1 Express Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 Express Logistics Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Express Logistics Recent Development
12.8 FedEx
12.8.1 FedEx Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 FedEx Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.9 Japan Post
12.9.1 Japan Post Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 Japan Post Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Japan Post Recent Development
12.10 La Poste
12.10.1 La Poste Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 E Commerce Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 La Poste Revenue in E Commerce Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 La Poste Recent Development
12.11 Bpost
12.12 SF Express
12.13 Seko Logistics
12.14 Singapore Post
12.15 UPS
12.16 USPS
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
