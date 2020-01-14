E-commerce Logistics Market – Adopting Modern Way of Doing B2C E-Commerce Business Fuels Growth

The imminent explosion of cross-border e-commerce websites will cause a stir in the global e-commerce logistics market, predicts TMR in a new study. The market will also receive a boost from the availability of low-cost cargo. Already, the spread of B2C and C2C e-commerce websites has resulted in an increase in the demand for both domestic and international e-commerce logistics.

Sellers are now expecting a greater degree of transparency and efficiency in their chosen e-commerce logistics providers. This will also pave the way for higher customization in e-commerce logistics services. At the same time, companies providing these services are trying for look for practical ways to reduce costs – especially those associated with reverse logistics. Among the key services that e-commerce logistics companies provide are warehousing and transportation along with some other types of niche services.

The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to surpass US$781 bn in 2024, up from its valuation of US$122.2 bn in 2014. The estimated CAGR of the market between 2016 and 2024 is 20.6%.

Based on service type, the transportation segment held maximum share in the market in 2015 and was greater than the warehousing segment. The importance of transportation is more in the whole chain of e-commerce logistics process and it is gaining more and more importance as various large and small companies are focusing on last-mile delivery.

On regional front, Asia Pacific is leading the global e-commerce logistics market as 60% of the global population resides in this regions who have created increased the overall demand through e-commerce medium. North American and Europe also offered lucrative opportunity due to excellent digital infrastructure.

Recent technological advancements have increased working efficiency in various sectors. One of them is e-commerce logistics. Massive growth in internet penetration, burgeoning cross-border e-commerce activities, and increasing focus on emerging economies are some of the major reasons behind the growth of e-commerce market at the global level.

Moreover, adopting modern way of doing B2C e-commerce business is widely adopted by various companies. This B2C e-commerce business model forces the players to modifying their business model various times in year. Massive growth of innovative technologies is the key factor for the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market. Adding further, rising number of e-commerce startups in India, Brazil, and Mexico is likely are expected to provide fillip to the e-commerce logistics market.