E-cigarette Market New Entrants, Competitive Scenario & Forecast By 2025

This report studies the global E-cigarette market status and forecast, categorizes the global E-cigarette market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The global E-cigarette market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Blu eCigs

Njoy

V2

International Vaporgroup

Vaporcorp

Truvape

ProVape

Cigr8

KiK

Hangsen

FirstUnion

Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology

Innokin

Kimree

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India..etc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cigalikes

eGos

Mods

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Male

Female

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: E-cigarette Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-cigarette

1.2 E-cigarette Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global E-cigarette Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global E-cigarette Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Cigalikes

1.2.4 eGos

1.2.5 Mods

1.3 Global E-cigarette Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-cigarette Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Male

1.3.3 Female

1.4 Global E-cigarette Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of E-cigarette (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global E-cigarette Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Chapter Two: Global E-cigarette Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-cigarette Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global E-cigarette Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global E-cigarette Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global E-cigarette Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers E-cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 E-cigarette Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-cigarette Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 E-cigarette Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Global E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global E-cigarette Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global E-cigarette Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan E-cigarette Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

