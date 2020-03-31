E-Cigarette Market is Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR During the Forecast Period

The e-cigarette market is estimated to reach $44,610.6 million by 2023. The growth in the market will be led by factors such as increasing health concerns among the smokers, demand for smokeless and ashless vaping, and surge in the number of vape shops and designated stores.

Based on product, the e-cigarette market has been broadly categorized into cig-a-like, vaporizer, and vape mod. The market for vape mod is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, of around 22%, during the forecast period. Customizable vape mods are becoming a popular choice among ex-smokers, current smokers, and new smokers.

E-cigarettes are being adopted by consumers as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, as they are considered to be less toxic and safer than conventional cigarettes. Consumers are focusing on replacing conventional cigarettes with healthier and less chemical vaping technology, which will pose ample of growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

APAC is the region offering ample growth opportunities for the vendors. Large population coupled with increasing urbanization has been propelling the demand for e-cigarettes in the region. China was the forerunner in the regional e-cigarette industry, with around 40% share in 2017.

Innovations and advancements in technology are expected to pave the way for next-generation products. Traditional tobacco manufacturers across the globe are moving into design, development, production, and sale of vaping products because of the increased interest of people in these products and the growing demand for tobacco cigarette alternatives.

Some of the key players operating in the e-cigarette market are JUUL Labs, Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., Imperial Brands plc, Philip Morris International Inc., VMR Products LLC, NJOY Inc, International Vapor Group, Vapor Hub International, Inc., and FIN Branding Group LLC.

Global E-Cigarette Market Segmentation

By Product

Cig-a-like Disposable Rechargeable

Vaporizer Open Tank Closed System

Vape Mod

E-Cigarette Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Vape shops

Supermarkets

Online

Tobacconists

