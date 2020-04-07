E-cigarette Consumption Market- Global Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global E-cigarette market for 2018-2023.

E-cigarette are devices that deliver nicotine to a user by heating and converting to an aerosol a liquid mixture typically composed of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, flavoring chemicals, and nicotine.

At present, China is the largest production area of E-cigarette. And the main consumption area is US and EU.

Technology barrier is not a key factor as major parts of E-cigarette nearly depends on importing.

Average industry gross margin is between 20% and 40%, that is to say, E-cigarette Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as serious competition in E-cigarette Industry should be considerd.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-cigarette will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5560 million by 2023, from US$ 3060 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-cigarette market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cigalikes

eGos

Mods

Segmentation by application:

Male

Female

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

blu eCigs

Njoy

V2

International Vaporgroup

Vaporcorp

Electronic Cigarette International Group

Truvape

ProVape

Cigr8

KiK

Hangsen

FirstUnion

Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology

Innokin

Kimree

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-cigarette consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of E-cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.