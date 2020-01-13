E-cigarette and Vaping Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “E-cigarette and Vaping Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

This report provides in depth study of “E-cigarette and Vaping Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The E-cigarette and Vaping Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

E-cigarette is a battery-operated device that is considered as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. The industry is non-uniformly regulated as effects of the devices are under review. Large tobacco companies have flourished by introducing these devices through various brands that cater to different requirements, thereby enhancing quality and level of customization of the products.

The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of these products among millennials. Moreover, availability of a variety of e-cigarette options is another factor projected to provide a tremendous push to the market over the forecast period.

The global E-cigarette and Vaping market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-cigarette and Vaping volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-cigarette and Vaping market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

International

NicQuid

Philip Morris International Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

Segment by Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

Segment by Application

Online

Retail

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

E-cigarette and Vaping Manufacturers

E-cigarette and Vaping Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-cigarette and Vaping Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

