E-books Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “E-books Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global E-books Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global E-books Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged

E-readers are gaining prominence in the digital books market as they allow easy portability and access to expansive online book library at an extremely light weight.

Request a sample of “E-books Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/99922

Also, the reducing prices of advanced e-readers is further encouraging the buyers to purchase e-readers.

The emerging formats for publishing e-books is one of the key trends driving the e-books market. Publishers are offering e-books compatible with different ebook readers and devices to significantly drive the popularity of e-books. Publishing formats such as Mobi, EPUB, and KF8 are gaining preference among readers due to the high convenience offered. Also, these online book formats are user-friendly and compatible with several latest electronic devices.

In 2017, the global E-books market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon

Georg Von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

HarperCollins Publishers

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Penguin Random House

Rakuten Kobo

Simon & Schuster

Get Detailed Information on “E-books Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-e-books-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fiction e-books

Non-fiction and education e-books

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Kindle

Phone

Other Devices

Purchase “E-books Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/99922

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-books in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-books are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

E-books Manufacturers

E-books Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-books Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the E-books market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC for E-books Market:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of E-books Market

Chapter Two: Global E-books Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global E-books Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States E-books Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU E-books Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan E-books Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China E-books Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India E-books Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia E-books Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: E-books Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: E-books Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: E-books Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: E-books Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: E-books Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Global E-books Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2018)

Table Global E-books Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Global E-books Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure United States E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Europe E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure China E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Japan E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Southeast Asia E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure India E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Table Global E-books Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2018)

Figure Global E-books Revenue Market Share by Type in 2017

Figure Fiction e-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Non-fiction and education e-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Others Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Global E-books Market Share by Application in 2017

Figure E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Kindle (2013-2018)

Figure E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Phone (2013-2018)

Figure E-books Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Other Devices (2013-2018)

Table E-books Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018)

Figure E-books Market Size Share by Players in 2013

Figure E-books Market Size Share by Players in 2017

Table Amazon Basic Information List

Table E-books Business Revenue (Million USD) of Amazon (2013-2018)

Figure Amazon E-books Business Revenue Market Share (2013-2018)

Table Georg Von Holtzbrinck Basic Information List

Table E-books Business Revenue (Million USD) of Georg Von Holtzbrinck (2013-2018)

Figure Georg Von Holtzbrinck E-books Business Revenue Market Share (2013-2018)

Table Hachette Livre Basic Information List

Table E-books Business Revenue (Million USD) of Hachette Livre (2013-2018)

Figure Hachette Livre E-books Business Revenue Market Share (2013-2018)

Table HarperCollins Publishers Basic Information List

Table E-books Business Revenue (Million USD) of HarperCollins Publishers (2013-2018)

Figure HarperCollins Publishers E-books Business Revenue Market Share (2013-2018)

Table McGraw-Hill Education Basic Information List

Table E-books Business Revenue (Million USD) of McGraw-Hill Education (2013-2018)

Figure McGraw-Hill Education E-books Business Revenue Market Share (2013-2018)

Trending Reports:

Big Data Analytics in Banking Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth-Trends, Challenges-Risks, Spending, Advanced Security-Solutions, Emerging-Technologies, Innovations in Financial-Sector & Prediction-2025 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=106258

Marketing Cloud Platform Market 2019 Size, Share, Marketing-Tools, Analysis, Growth-Trends, Applications, Software-Services, Business-Opportunities, Technologies, Innovations in Cloud-Computing & Forecast-2025 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=106252

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com