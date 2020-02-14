E-bike Market Reaching at US$ 38.6 Billion to 2025 – Study by Peddle Assist, Electric Moped, Electric Bicycle Demand Which Grow at 9.01% CAGR

The e-bike market report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them acquire a larger market share. This report contains various levels of industry analysis and company profiles, which highlight emerging and high-growth segments of this market, competitive mapping, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges).

Global e-bike market is estimated to be USD 21.1 billion in 2018 & is projected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%. E bikes are segment is estimated to be the largest of the global market in 2019. The market growth of electric motors can be attributed to factors such as high torque, increased power, and provision of better vehicle handling to both new and existing vehicles.

Major e-bike market players include Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China).

The governments of many countries in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on electric bikes. For instance, China’s e-bikes have gained popularity in the European market due to their good quality and technological edge. The governments of these developing economies have recognized the growth potential of electric two-wheelers and, hence, have taken several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture electric two-wheelers in their domestic markets.

Many countries across globe are facing problem of traffic congestion, especially in crowded cities are main drivers of E-bike market growth. For instance, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME). E-bike Market analysis by Hybrid and Electric Bike Vehicles from Class-I, Class-II and Class-III e-bikes known as speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle, provide assistance.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to tier 1companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2:27%, OEM: 27%

By Designation: C level: 46%, D level: 36%, others: 18%

By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 55%

Region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. China, which is the largest market in the Asia Pacific, holds about 98% market share of the region. Most of the Asian economies have recognized the growth potential of e-bikes and, hence, are taking several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture e-bikes in their domestic markets.

The report segments the e-bike market, by volume, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), class (class-I, class-II, class-III), battery type (lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, lead acid, and others), motor (hub motor and mid motor), mode (pedal assist and throttle), and usage (mountain/trekking, city/urban, cargo, and others).

The increasing support from governments in France and Norway and the OEM’s efforts to improve existing electric two wheelers models are expected to drive the sales of electric bikes during forecast period, which, in turn, would boost the demand for hub motors for electric bikes.