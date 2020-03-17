Dystonia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Dystonia is a type of movement disorder in which sustained muscle contraction occurs. The twisting and repetitive movements are the prominent characteristics observed in patients with this disease.

Some of the early symptoms of the disease are dragging foot after running, deterioration in handwriting, foot cramps, tremor, and speech difficulties. The permanent treatment is not yet established, but the symptoms can be minimized by medication, surgery, physical therapy, and stress management.

The complications associated with dystonia are physical disabilities, depression, functional blindness, and pain and fatigue. Addex Therapeutics Ltd. is in the process of developing dipraglurant-ER as a metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 modulator for the treatment of dystonia.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is also in the process of developing RT002 as an injectable formulation of botulinum toxin type A for the treatment of dystonia. Some of the companies involved in dystonia pipeline are Medtronic plc and 1st Order Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others.

