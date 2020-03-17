Dyskinesia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Dyskinesia is a type of movement disorder, characterized by irregular and involuntary muscle movements, and diminished voluntary movements. This disease can occur in patients taking antipsychotic medication or having severe mental disorders, such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Levodopa-induced dyskinesia is observed in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Tardive dyskinesia, also known as late-onset dyskinesia occurs due to chronic administration of antipsychotic medications like amoxapine and haloperidol. Tongue protrusions, involuntary lip smacking, and repetitive pouting of the lips are some symptoms associated with Tardive dyskinesia.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc. is in the process of developing eltoprazine as a 5HT1A/1B partial agonist for the treatment of dyskinesia. SOM Biotech SL is also in the process of developing SOM3355 as a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor for the treatment of dyskinesia. Other than this Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are also involved in dyskinesia pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

