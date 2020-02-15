Dynamometer and Military Equipment Testing Solutions Market – Top key players are Taylor Dynamometer (U.S.), Schenck RoTec GmbH (Germany), Mustang Dynamometer

Military vehicles operate in much more adverse conditions than the civilian vehicles, and due to this, the testing of military vehicle components are very essential during delivery of the vehicles. The military vehicles are prone to be damaged during its operations and so it is always been imperative to manufacture and test the engines, chassis and transmission with high reliability. Dynamometers are instruments used for the measurement of the torque, power and force of a vehicle.

The major driving factor in the market for dynamometer and military testing equipment solutions is the high precision accuracy. The dynamometer and other military equipment testers are manufactured to offer the results of testing with high precision to obtain the accurate results. Moreover, the dynamometers and other testing solutions used for testing of military equipment, are free from eddy current losses and hysteresis losses, which becomes an advantage for the military to obtain results without any errors or losses while testing. The advantage of being free from eddy current losses and hysteresis losses is boosting the market for dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions. The dynamometer and testing solutions in the military equipment testing can be used on both alternating current as well direct current. This benefit is helping the defense forces to use these dynamometers and military equipment testing solutions anywhere in the field or at garage. This factor is poised to fuel the dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions market over the period.

The market for dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions is poised to grow over the period, however, the growth of the market is hindered by certain factors such as high cost of the equipment, sensitive to overloads. Due to electromechanical systems incorporated into the dynamometer and other testing solutions with sensors and other advanced technologies integration, the cost of the final product increases which limits the market for dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions to grow in the regions with less defense spending. The dynamometer and other testing equipment used for measuring the torque, power, and force of a military vehicle are too sensitive to overloads. This is due to the fact that, the over maximum loads impacts negatively on the mechanism and causes errors while determining the torque, power and force. The sensitivity to overloads is inhibiting the market for dynamometer and military testing solutions to grow over the years.

The dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions has potential to grow over the years due to increased demand for electric or hybrid vehicles in the defense forces. The need for electric or hybrid vehicles in the defense forces is increasing at a faster rate as the fuel prices are surging at a constant rate. The electric or hybrid vehicles cut shorts the fuel costs and helps the defense forces to utilize the defense budgets in other areas such as vehicle testing equipment and advanced dynamometers. Another advantage of the electric vehicles is that they can be easily tested with the new and advanced dynamometers and military equipment testing solutions.

The market for dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions is segmented on basis of types, application and geography. Based on types, the dynamometer and military testing solutions market is segregated as engine dynamometer, chassis dynamometer and towing dynamometer. The different applications of dynamometer and military testing solutions includes personnel carriers, excavators, aircraft support equipment, bulldozers, ships, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopter drivetrains, heavy duty vehicles, tactical vehicles, tanks and trucks among others. The geographical split of the market for dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The major manufacturers in the market for dynamometer and military equipment testing solutions includes Taylor Dynamometer (U.S.), Schenck RoTec GmbH (Germany), Mustang Dynamometer (U.S.), Saj Test Plant Pvt. Ltd. (India), SuperFlow Dynamometers & Flowbenches (U.S.), Power Test Inc. (U.S.), Renk Systems Corporation (U.S.) and Sakor Technologies Inc. (U.S.).among others.