Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018-2028

The dynamic mechanical analyzer (DMA) is used to determine the mechanical properties of the material as a function of temperature, time, and frequency. The dynamic mechanical analyzer also measures finished part characteristics. Moreover, the dynamic mechanical analyzer is commonly used to determine secondary transitions and glass transition temperatures, orientation caused by processing, cold crystallization, filler effects in composites, cure optimization, and others.

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The global dynamic mechanical analyzer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

The global dynamic mechanical analyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type:

Forced Resonance Analyzers

Free Resonance Analyzers

The global dynamic mechanical analyzer market is segmented on the basis of end use:

Research Institutes

Industrial

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global dynamic mechanical analyzer market are TA Instruments, Hitachi High-Technologies, Netzsch, Mettler-Toledo, Metravib (Acoem), PerkinElmer, and Anton Paar GmbH.

Key vendors of the dynamic mechanical analyzer are focusing on strategic deals such as collaborations and acquisitions. Along with that, the manufacturers are engaged in providing the technologically advanced and improved dynamic mechanical analyzer for better performance.

For example, in 2018, TA Instruments, one of the prominent US-based manufacturer of the dynamic mechanical analyzer, has announced the acquisition of certain assets related to the thermo physical property measurement business of Theta Industries, Inc. the Theta Industries is a manufacturer of instrumentation for the measurement of high temperature thermo physical properties. The acquisition is made to enhance the product portfolio for both academic and industrial applications.

Also, in 2018, TA Instruments, has launched, dynamic mechanical analyzer DMA 850, with frictionless air bearing supports, force sensitivity to 0.1 mN, these capabilities are used to execute measurements on a single specimen.

These acquisitions and new product launches by the key vendors of the dynamic mechanical analyzer are ultimately increasing the product portfolio of the vendors and propelling the growth of the dynamic mechanical analyzer market across the globe.

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of the geography, the countries with a significant economy such as North America is expected to capture the significant share in terms of the revenue of dynamic mechanical analyzer. Due to rapid growth in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Along with that, growth in industrial infrastructure in North America is ultimately fuelling the growth of the market.

European countries, such as Germany, the UK, and others are expected to hold a significant share in the dynamic mechanical analyzer. Owing to, increase in the pharmaceutical and the automobile manufacturing industries in the European countries. Thus, these parameters are boosting the growth of the dynamic mechanical analyzer market in Europe.

Also, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is also estimated to capture the prominent share in the dynamic mechanical analyzer market, due to increasing pharmaceutical companies and government spending on healthcare department. Furthermore, growth in the manufacturing industries in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period at significant CAGR.