DWDM System Market Forecast By 2027 : FMI

DWDM System Market: Introduction

Dense wave digital multiplexing system is trending technology that puts multiple data from different sources together through a single fibre using different wavelength of light. Dense wave digital multiplexing system assigns a specific frequency to incoming optical signal within a designated frequency band. Moreover, dense wave digital multiplexing system helps to multiplex 80+ separate channels into a light stream which is transmitted on a single optical fibre. Hence, dense wave digital multiplexing enables fast data transfer up to 200 billion bits which are delivered in a second.

Dense wave digital multiplexing system has different data transmission formats such as synchronous optical network data (SONET), internet (IP) and asynchronous transfer mode (ATM). The dense wave digital multiplexing system has precedence of several aspects such as protocol transparency, efficient solutions, and simple to troubleshoot.

DWDM System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The demand of dense wave digital multiplexing system is fuelling the market owing to several drivers such as increasing bandwidth demand and high data transfer speed. Dense wave digital multiplexing system provide potentially unlimited transmission capacity of data bytes in gigabytes (GB). Moreover, DWDM system serve transparency to various bit rates & protocols, and dynamic provisioning of network connection to provide high bandwidth services. DWDM system vendors are focusing to reduce cost of deployment by developing low overhead architecture which is also one of the factor driving the market in positive manner.

The major restraints faced by dense wave digital multiplexing market are attenuation loss caused by intrinsic & extrinsic factors, and by Rayleigh scattering.

DWDM System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of services

System Integration

Consulting

Support and maintenance

Segmentation on the basis of product:

Transmitter and Receiver

Transmission media

DMUX

Optical amplifier

Regenerator

Transponders

Segmentation on the basis of verticals

IT and Telecom

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

DWDM System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of DWDM system market are: Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Fujitsu, and Infinera Corporation.

DWDM System Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is witnessing high growth rate of dense wave digital multiplexing market owing to increasing adoption of residential broadband services and high-speed international data services.

In Asia pacific and European region, dense wave digital multiplexing market is growing exponentially. This is mainly due to heavy deployment in next generation fibre optic system to provide high speed data transmission across the world oceans.

