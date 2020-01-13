Duty-free Retailing Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021

The research analyst predicts the global duty-free retailing market to grow steadily at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The increase in international travelers is the primary driver for the growth of this market. The number of foreign travelers during 2014 was around 1 billion, with Europe emerging as the most popular destination.

However, the restrictions on the baggage weight is expected to deter the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, in the economy class of Lufthansa, passengers are only allowed one hand baggage of up to 8 kilos. This restriction creates a loss of opportunity for products like alcohol that is heavier than any other product group.

Product segmentation and analysis of the duty-free retailing market

Fashion, accessories and hard luxury

Perfumes and cosmetics

Wines and spirits

Tobacco

Confectionary and fine food

The fashion, accessories, and hard luxury segment dominated the duty-free retailing market during 2014 with a market share of around 32%. This segment is anticipated to retain its market dominance until the end of 2019, growing at a rate of 11%. Precious jewelry, briefcases, handbags, and shoes are the key driving products in this category. Some of the popular brands in this segment are Michael Kors, Armani, Fossil, Gucci, and Burberry.

Segmentation by distribution channel and analysis of the duty-free retailing market

Airports

Ports and railway stations

Airlines and ferries

Airports contributed 59% of the global market revenue during 2014 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2019. For instance, during 2014, Shanghai Pudong International Airport increased its Sunrise Duty-Free retail space by nearly 50% to increase the sales turnover.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the duty-free retailing market

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

APAC accounted for 38% of the market share during 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand are the key countries that are driving the sales in this market. South Korea and China contribute around 20% of the global revenue from duty-free retailing.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The global duty-free retailing market is dominated by more than 20 big retailers. Key players like DFS and Lotte are tapping the opportunities provided in growing regions such as South Korea and China.

The leading vendors in the market are –

DFS

Dufry

Lotte

Lagardre

The Nuance Group

Other prominent vendors in the market include Aer Rianta International, China Duty-free Group, Dubai Duty-free, Duty-free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, James Richardson, King Power International, and The Shilla Duty-free.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2019

What are the key factors driving the global duty-free retailing market

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the duty-free retailing market

What are the challenges to market growth

Who are the key vendors in this market space

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global duty-free retailing market

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the duty-free retailing market

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Key insights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by products

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels

PART 08: Market segmentation by geographies

PART 09: Key leading countries

• South Korea

• China

• US

• UK

• Germany

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Market share analysis 2014

• Other prominent vendors

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

• DFS Group

• Dufry

• Lagardère Travel Retail

• Lotte DutyFree

• The Nuance Group

..…..Continued

