Dust Collector Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2024

A dust collector is a system used to enhance the quality of air released from industrial and commercial processes by collecting dust and other impurities from air or gas. Designed to handle high-volume dust loads, a dust collector system consists of a blower, dust filter, a filter-cleaning system, and a dust receptacle or dust removal system. It is distinguished from air cleaners, which use disposable filters to remove dust.

Global dust collector industry is not very concentrated, as the manufacturing technology is getting mature and mature. Many manufacturers compete in the market; the leading manufactures are Alstom, Longking, Balcke-Dürr and Feida. The top 4 manufacturers occupied about 20% of the total revenue market in 2016. China remains the largest market of dust collector with a market sales share of about 40% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 16.45% and 14.70%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Longking, Balcke-Dürr, Feida, Babcock & Wilcox, FLSmidth, Foster Wheeler, Sinoma, Tianjie Group, Hamon, Ducon Technologies, SHENGYUN, BHEL, KC Cottrell, Sumitomo, Donaldson, Hitachi, Nederman, Sinosteel Tiancheng, Kelin, Hangzhou Tianming, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, HAIHUI GROUP, Camfil Handte, Elex, Sinto, Ruifan, Griffin Filter, Thermax, Furukawa and Geeco Enercon.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Dust Collector market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Dust Collector value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Bag Dust Collector

Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP)

Electrostatic-Bag Precipitator (EBP)

Others

Segmentation by application:

Steel Industry

Thermal Power Industry

Cement

Mining

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

