Dural Arteriovenous Fistulae Treatment Market by Size, Share, Demand, Top Players, Growth, Industry Dynamics, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

The Exhaustive Study for Global Dural Arteriovenous Fistulae Treatment Market Research Report is added on Market Research Future. To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast, about various segments and sub-segments of the Dural Arteriovenous Fistulae Treatment.

Dural Arteriovenous Fistulae Treatment Market – Highlights

Dural arteriovenous fistula is an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein. Any organ of the body can suffer from fistula. The brain is bounded by a tough fibrous cover called dura mater or dura. When a fistula forms between an artery and a vein within the dura, it is called brain dural fistula.

According to Migraine Research Foundation, migraine was the 3rd most prevalent illness in the world in 2014. The prevalence of migraine is very high in the US, which is nearly 1 in 4 people. Moreover, 18% of American women, 6% of men, and 10% of children experience migraines. Mostly migraine occurs at the age of 25-55.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorder such as epilepsy and migraine leads to dural arteriovenous fistulae, and increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth in the same period.

The Global Dural Arteriovenous Fistulae Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 7.68 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request Free Sample copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4589

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the market are BD (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cook (U.S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NxStage Medical, Inc.(U.S.), and Poly Medicure Limited.

Segments:

The global dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into type I, type II, and type III.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, embolization, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market owing to the presence of huge patient population with brain injury and neurological disorder such as depression, epilepsy, and migraine, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market. The increasing focus of various government agencies on treating epilepsy, depression, and heart attacks expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the assessment period. Additionally, growing public awareness may boost the adoption of these devices in the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market across the globe. In this region, Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development will drive the market in China and India over the assessment period. Furthermore, increasing patient population in India estimated to generate various new opportunities for the growth of the market in the given period.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East and African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Some Points From TOC of Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

TOC CONTINUED…

Browse Complete 95 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 30+ Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dural-arteriovenous-fistulas-treatment-market-4589

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]