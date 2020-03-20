Durability Testing Systems Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Durability Testing systems are used to assess a machine or a material’s performance when subjected to adverse environments such as mechanical trauma, extreme pressure and temperature etc. The process differs from Reliability Tests where a pre-qualified sample is tested in a simulated environment. This process is undertaken as a measure of quality control to guarantee a machine/ material’s performance within its average shelf life before its roll-out, thereby eliminating any related defects or exceptions. These tests also determine the degree of fatigue experienced by machine/ material’s creating space for design improvements to minimize this effect by OEMs. The durability testing systems market has evolved over 5 decades since the inception of automotive and industrial automation equipment to ensure product longevity as well as safety in terms of human interface and use.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2572

Durability Testing Systems Market: Market Dynamics and Trends

The mandatory automotive vehicle safety and crash tests have been a major driver for the Durability Testing Systems market with increased practice of the same by automotive OEMs. Tests accreditations have increased consumer awareness regarding buying appropriate vehicles. The infrastructure and construction sectors also provide ample opportunities for the durability testing systems market with respect to durability testing of construction materials such as concrete with respect to load bearing & shielding capacity from all types of weather. The defence & warfare sector is also anticipated to boost the durability testing systems market where it is used to test the durability of unmanned vehicles and armour in hostile conditions. On the other hand, the high costs involved and relaxation of norms and regulations in regions such as South East Asia etc. can act as a restraint to the Durability Testing Systems market.

The Durability Testing systems market exists as in-house facility in automotive OEMs and external testing locations. The testing systems service providers either have contractual tie up with end customers or take projects on individual basis. Consultants and advisors related to product/ material design have a major role in advocating the use of durability testing systems in the value chain.

Durability Testing Systems Market: Product Segmentation

The Durability Testing Systems market can be segmented mainly on the basis of, application and test type.

On the basis of application, the Durability Testing Systems market can be segmented into:

Automotive Research and Vehicle Tests (which includes vehicle dynamics, braking, aerodynamics, ride and handling, thermal management, functional safety etc.)

Geomaterials (concrete etc.)

On the basis of test type, the Durability Testing Systems market can be segmented into:

Single / Multichannel fatigue Test

Multi-Axis Simulation Table (MAST)with varied degrees of freedom

Permeability Tests (for concrete)

Electrodynamic Shaker system

Other types

Durability Testing Systems Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook

Owing to the established infrastructure, technical know-how and flourishing domestic demand over a prolonged period, the OEMs related to Durability Testing Systems market are mainly based in U.S. and Europe. The U.S. and Europe end use markets are expected to drive significant growth rate into the Durability Testing systems market in the field of automation and defence. It is also anticipated that the use of durability testing systems will be extended to new avenues of end industries apart from the existing markets such as healthcare and aerospace as these sectors have suffered greatly from the use of counterfeit spare parts in the recent past. The Durability Testing systems market in overall is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period, 2016-2026.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2572

Durability Testing Systems Market: Market Participants

The competitive landscape for Durability Testing Systems Market is majorly marked by the presence of large players as well as small scale players. Some of the market participants involved in the global market are: Horiba Mira Ltd., MGA Research Corporation, Sterling Performance Tesing Services, MTS Systems Corporation, Intertek Group plc, Kistler Holding AG, Schleibinger Testing Systems, Aimil Ltd., Advanced Test & Automation, Inc. and Campbell Scientific along with other mid-small scale and regional enterprises.