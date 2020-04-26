Ductile Iron Pipes Witness Adoption Uptick across Water Transportation and Sewer Applications Backed by its Competitive Anti-Corrosion Capabilities

Owing to its uniquely high tensile performance and superlative flexibility owing to nodular graphite, ductile iron pipes have actively replaced conventional cast iron pipes across several end-user applications such as sewer and water line applications where corrosion remains a major functional hindrance. On the back of aforementioned growth triggers and a fast expanding competition spectrum, ductile iron pipes market is likely to demonstrate impressive growth curve in the coming years. These market highlights have been extracted from Market Research Reports Search Engine’s (MRRSE) recent report addition titled, ‘Ductile Iron Pipes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026‘ included in its fast expanding online data archive.

Manufacturers in ductile iron pipes market are pumping in ample investments to upgrade their product portfolio with competitive value additions promising improved performance and rust resistance. Industry forerunners have rested ample reliance on value additions such as metal sprayed zinc coating film on the exposed surface of the pipes, followed by a coating of bituminous paint and polyethylene sleeving for improved performance in anti-corrosion applications. Factors as such are rife to encourage ample adoption and ensure sustainable growth in ductile iron pipes market in forthcoming years.

Besides flourishing applications in liquid transportation, ductile iron pipes have emerged as notable building component across a host of other end-use segments such as machine engineering and automotive, besides road transport infrastructure development. Owing to such magnanimous adoption, ductile iron pipes market is poised to remain overtly lucrative in the coming years.

To address to steadily rising demands across myriad applications, leading companies are akin on facility expansion investments. To cite an instance, Tata Metaliks, best known for its high-end high performance ductile iron offerings is all set to invest Rs. 555 Cr in facility expansion, aiming to expedite production of ductile iron pipes.

Intricate market development details have been meticulously discussed in this elaborate report on ductile iron pipes. Crucial understanding on market drivers, restraints, threats and challenges have been touched upon to extend competitive advantage, also highlighting entry level barriers as well as untapped market opportunities in ductile iron pipes space.

The report also includes a section on market segregation on the basis of which diameter and application are accounted as core market segments. In terms of end-use applications, ductile iron pipe market is splintered into a host of end-use applications such as irrigation, mining, wastewater, and drinking water distribution services amongst others.Further in its subsequent sections, this report on ductile iron pipe market elaborates on geographical scope and geographical diversification, highlighting Europe, North and Latin America, APAC, and MEA as prominent geographical hubs. In its concluding sections the report also sheds considerable light on competition spectrum, identifying industry forerunners, complete with their product as well as company portfolios, besides elaborating on winning marketing strategies, in a bid to encourage lucrative business deals and investment discretion.

