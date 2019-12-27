Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile cast iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.

The global ductile iron pipes market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period primarily due to the rising demand for these pipes in developing countries. The ductile iron pipes market was valued at about US$ 8693.19 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ductile Iron Pipe market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10710 million by 2024, from US$ 9591.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ductile Iron Pipe business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ductile Iron Pipe market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ductile Iron Pipe value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Kubota

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

US Pipe (Forterra)

Kurimoto

Mcwane

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Benxi Beitai

Shanxi Guanghua

SUNS

Jiangsu Yongyi

Angang Group Yongtong

Market Segment by Type, covers

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

Others

