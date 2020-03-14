Duct fans Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Duct fans Market: Introduction

Duct fans are a type of fan which are generally used for maintaining the inner atmospheric temperature by expelling the hot and contaminated air present in the inner area. These fans are mounted on walls and thus, require less space and are easy to install. Duct fans are equipped with rotating impellers, which are curved in shape and powered by a motor. The shape and size of impellers help the air stream to increase its speed effectively and efficiently. As duct fans can change the direction of the flowing air, these systems stimulate the air flow effectively.

A rotor motor which is used to power impellers also help the system perform its work more efficiently and in an easy manner. The duct fans are available in different ranges of flow rates, along with various variable speed. These fans are also available in various pressure operations, such as high, medium and low as well as in various sizes and designs. These duct fans contain airfoil impellers which create a smooth pressure, this phenomenon is used in ventilation applications.

Duct fans Market: Market Dynamics

Constant and swift industrialization, growing population and manufacturing industry expansion are some of the other factors which will lead to the increasing demand for building and construction industry. Some factors, such as substantial growth in construction and building industries in BRICS economies, improving and renovating construction sector in some developed regions, infrastructural development projects in Middle East and North Africa regions, increasing attentiveness of the significance of IAQ (indoor air quality) and new government guidelines and norms on ventilation will act as key driving factors for the growth of the duct fans market.

Compact design, requirement for less maintenance, corrosion resistance, precise dimensions, longer functional life and perfect finish are some of the factors responsible for the growth of duct fans and its global market. On the other hand, a continuous decline in oil prices, ambiguous exploration investments and diminishing demand from the oil and gas industry are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of duct fans market. Additionally, continuous technology innovations and developments are crucial for the continuous growth of duct fans market. However, revival of other energy sectors, such as nuclear energy, will create some opportunities for the growth of duct fans in the industry.

Duct fans Market: Segmentation

On the basis of its Product types, the Duct fans market can segmented into: Centrifugal Fans Axial Fans Cross-flow Fans

On the basis of its shape, the Duct fans market can segmented into: Circular duct fans Rectangular duct fans Square duct fans

On the basis of end users, the Duct fans market can segmented into: Residential Commercial Industrial



Duct fans Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold approximately 40 percent of the global duct fans market over the forecast period. It will be followed by North America and Europe. The demand for duct fans in Asia Pacific region is majorly being created by the speedy infrastructural development. Additionally, rising demand for cooling towers, increasing growth of building and construction industry and rise in the number of pharmaceuticals and chemicals industries in some countries of the region, such as China and India, are driving the market of duct fans in the region.

However, during the forecast period, North America and Europe regions are also expected to witness high growth rates. Some countries of North America, such as the U.S., and some countries of Europe, such as Russia, Germany, etc., are expected to witness significant growth rate and are anticipated to remain the prominent countries for the market of duct fans. On the other hand, Latin America region is estimated to witness slow rate of growth because of Brazil. Latin America will be followed by the Middle East and Africa, which is anticipated to witness stagnant rate of growth.

Duct fans Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Duct fans market are Systemair AB, Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp., Air System Components, Inc., Airmaster Fan Company, Inc., Continental Blower, LLC, CECO Environmental, Crompton Greaves Limited, DongKun Industrial Co., Ltd., Flakt Woods Group SA, Robinson Fans, Twin City Fan Companies, Greenheck Fan Corporation, etc.