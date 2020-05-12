Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Will Flourish During 2026 will be an Understatement

As per the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is expected to experience strong growth. The market is also estimated to expand at a CAGR of 48.3% during the forecast period. The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is estimated to bring in US$ 10,664.5 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a type of muscular disorder due to which most of the people are unable to walk at a very early stage and the affected muscles look larger due to the fat content. The symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty in walking and breathing and intellectual disability. Although, the treatment to control and reduce the signs and symptoms is available, yet there is no cure for DMD. Key players in the market are also trying to spread awareness about DMD along with the investment in finding a treatment for the disease. Meanwhile, human clinical trials are also underway to find out effective therapy.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development to find a Treatment for DMD to Drive the Market Growth

Various pharmaceutical companies and organizations are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to come up with an effective treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing research on gene therapy, exon skipping drugs, and stem cell therapy to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy in a better way. Current pharmacological interventions for duchenne muscular dystrophy include approaches to mitigate downstream and secondary pathological mechanisms and solutions targeting primary defect. Patients with DMD are not able to produce a protein known as dystrophin. Hence, a variety of new medications are being developed to replace dystrophin. Moreover, new therapies aim to repair muscle damage caused due to the absence of dystrophin. However, delay in diagnosis and the high cost of treatment and drugs are some of the factors restricting the growth of the market.

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market- Segment-Wise Analysis

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is segmented into therapy, distribution channel, product type, and region. The product type is further segmented into corticosteroids, NSAIDs, and other products. Among these, corticosteroids are likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, corticosteroids are estimated to bring in more than US$ 9,000 million revenue.

Based on the distribution channel, the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market segmentation includes online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Hospitals pharmacies are expected to be the largest distributors in the duchenne muscular dystrophy market. Hospital pharmacies are anticipated to exceed US$ 6,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

On the basis of therapy, the market segmentation includes Exon Skipping Approach, Mutation Suppression, and other therapies. Mutation suppression therapy is expected to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, mutation suppression therapy is estimated to bring in more than US$ 6,400 million revenue.

Europe is expected to be the dominating region in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market during the forecast period. Owing to the high rate of people suffering from duchenne muscular dystrophy, Europe is witnessing the growth in adoption of treatment for muscular dystrophy. Also, various treatments are approved or under review to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy in Europe. This is also one of the reasons for the growth of the market in Europe.

Company Profiles

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

PTC Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc

