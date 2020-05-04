Dual Carbon Battery Market Application Estimation, Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Dual Carbon Battery is believed to use one of the carbon for both cathode and anode. On a major note of electrolyte, the cell uses one or more lithium salts in an aprotic organic solvent. These remain unspecified, but as an example in a patent, the group uses a system consisting of lithium hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) as the salt, dimethyl carbonate (DMC), mixed in a 1:2 volume ration as solvent, ethylene carbonate (EC). The electrodes are specifically based on Graphite Carbon. The grain size of the graphite is obtained by pyrolyzing cotton.

The dual carbon battery works at room temperature without heating avoiding the extensive cooling systems that appear in current electric cars and the corresponding risk of thermal runaway.

The battery can fully discharge without the risk of short circuiting and damaging the battery. Also, it operates at over four volts. The battery is fully recyclable. The electrodes are made from cotton, to better control the crystal size.

Based on the geography, the United States holds one of the largest manufacturers of Dual Carbon Battery Market and consumption region in the world. Europe owns a stiff stand in the global dual carbon battery trends while China stands on the top with a tag of fastest growing region across the globe.

The global dual carbon battery market is categorized by several segments including types, classifications, and regional outlook. Based on the type, the market is divided into disposable battery, and rechargeable battery. Whereas, on the basis of applications the market is classified into transportation, stationary storage, portable power, and other. The market is also classified into dual carbon battery manufacturers, dual carbon battery distributors/traders/wholesalers, dual carbon battery sub component manufacturers, industry associations, and downstream vendors. Furthermore, based on the regional outlook the market is widely ranged in North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Leading players of the global dual carbon battery market include Johnson Controls, LG Chem, Panasonic, BYD, Lishen Tianjin, Hitachi Chemical, JSR Corp, Ambri, EnerVault, Nippon Chemi-Con, Loxus, Amperex Technologies, Samsung SDI, PolyPlus, Amprius, Boulder Lonics, Aquion Energy, and more others.

