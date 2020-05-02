Dsp (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

DSP (Demand-Side Platform) is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through one interface. Real-time bidding for displaying online advertising takes place within the ad exchanges, and by utilizing a DSP, marketers can manage their bids for the banners and the pricing for the data that they are layering on to target their audiences.

RTB is the most widely used DSP (Demand-Side Platform) in market, which accounts for about 67.17% of the whole DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market, because of its widely used by the majority companies.

From the view of region, the United States has about 38% market share in the world in 2018. Although Europe hold the smaller market, they will witness their faster growth in the next few years with the development of economy in these regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market will register a 26.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 31300 million by 2024, from US$ 9770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DSP (Demand-Side Platform) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Criteo

Double Click

Facebook Ads Manager

Adobe

Trade Desk

Amazon (AAP)

Appnexus

Dataxu

Mediamath

SocioMatic

Sizmek

Tubemogul

Oath Inc

AdForm

Amobee

Centro Inc

This study considers the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Others

