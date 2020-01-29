DSL Tester Market set to record exponential growth by 2028 end.

The DSL tester (Digital Subscriber Line) is used for assessing the faults within network cabling. Copper wire analyzers are commonly used for determining physical cable faults with crosses, shorts, opens, pair imbalances, and splits. Subscribers are constantly demanding additional bandwidth to support gaming, video, and other streaming content.

The DSL tester market is expected to raise significantly over the forecast period due to the increase in the number of internet handlers globally. Furthermore, as the internet service providers are increasing rapidly in terms of subscriptions, the demand for DSL tester is anticipated to rise in the near future.

At present, there are more than 8 billion Wi-Fi instruments across the globe, now a days the wireless technology has reached in home, at work, and in the automation industry. These are some of the important parameters which are boosting the DSL tester market around the globe.

Need for High Speed and Handheld DSL Testers Pushing Growth in the DSL Tester Market

The need of video streaming, multicast or broadcast video services, and other applications have made the manufacturers of the DSL tester put emphasis on providing high-speed and stable broadband connections.

To meet customer demand, test manufacturers of DSL tester are concentrating on enhancing their products and announcing numerous upgrades, to uphold an edge over their players. Furthermore, DSL tester manufacturers are focusing to provide solutions that deliver high performance and cost effective instrument. Also, manufacturers are engaged in introducing the DSL tester with high capability, multi-functional, and handheld device for improving the standard of testing flaws in cabling or wiring.

In 2018, ARGUS, one of the prominent German based manufacturer of the DSL tester, launched the ARGUS 166 DSL tester with, network scanner, IP ping and trace route, DC voltage measurement, and other improved features.

In 2018, VIAVI Solutions Inc., one of the key US based manufacturers of the DSL tester, introduced modular field DSL tester with multi touch device inspired from smart phones, along with vectored pairs, POTS, copper, and coax/HPNA.

These technical improvements done by the manufacturers in the DSL tester market is fuelling the demand for the DSL tester across the globe. Increase in adoption of handheld, portable and multi-functional DSL Tester globally.

DSL Tester Market: Segmentation

The Global DSL Tester Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

VDSL (Very high bit DSL)

ADSL (Asymmetric DSL)

DSLWT (Wideband Tester)

DSL Tester Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent key players of the DSL tester market are Sunrise Telecom, Acterna (JDS Uniphase), Consultronics, Fluke Networks, Trend Communications, Aware, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., ARGUS

DSL Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of the geography, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to witness major share in DSL Tester market due to increase in the usage of the internet in this region. The countries in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, such as China and India have the highest number of internet users. Thus, the need of the DSL tester in these regions is growing rapidly. To determine the flaws and errors occurring during the streaming process, the DSL tester is massively adopted in these regions. Owing to these parameters the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to witness a high growth rate in DSL tester market in the forecast period. In North America High penetration of 4G in US and Canada is boosting the growth of DSL Tester market as the 4G LTE penetration was 90.32 % by the year 2017. Also, due to North America has made majority internet access through broadband internet connections. These factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the DSL tester market in the forecast period across the globe.