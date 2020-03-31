DSL Modem Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity by 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report Title on “Global DSL Modem Market” this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trend, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2024. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146637

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

The key players are TP-Link, D-Link, Huawei, ZTE, ZyXEL, Netgear, Actiontec, ASUS, Motorola, ADTRAN, Technicolor, Cisco, TRENDnet, Tenda, DASAN Zhone and so on. D-Link, Huawei, TP-Link are the leaders.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the DSL Modem market will register a -3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1225.1 million by 2024, from US$ 1477.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DSL Modem business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DSL Modem market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the DSL Modem value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

DASAN Zhone

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DSL Modem consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of DSL Modem market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DSL Modem manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DSL Modem with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of DSL Modem submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report:z https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3146637

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]