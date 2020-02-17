DSL Chipsets Market : Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2019-2024

DSL or digital subscriber line is a family of technologies that provide digital data transmission over the wires of a local telephone network.

1. DSL is available in every region of the world, and ADSL owns the majority of the market though VDSL and ADSL2plus are gaining ground

2. DSL is capable of providing up to 100 Mbp, and supports voice, video and data.

3. The new DSL network is IP-centric

4. There is broad equipment interoperability and there are currently established test specifications for ADSL, ADSL2plus, SHDSL, and soon VDSL2 will join the list

5. Finally, ADSL and home networking are a natural fit as DSL effectively supports multiple applications for multiple uses via each DSL connection.

Scope of the Report:

Compared to 2015, DSL chipsets market decreased sales value by 4.97 percent to 512.89 million USD worldwide in 2016. Overall, the DSL chipsets market performance is negative, keeping the trend of declining.

In the past few years, the main raw material price decreased, and it is expected that the DSL chipsetss raw material price will be slightly lower in the future. Therefore, the cost of DSL chipsets will keep decreasing though the energy, transportation costs, and labor costs improving.

There are companies cutting production capacities and the profit is reduced though the cost decreased. As Cable boasts faster speed than DSL Internet, the DSL chipsets is affected a lot.

The worldwide market for DSL Chipsets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -7.4% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the DSL Chipsets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Broadcom (Avago)

MediaTek (Ralink)

Intel (Lantiq)

Qualcomm (Ikanos)

NXP (Freescale)

Cavium

Sckipio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ADSL Type

VDSL Type

G.fast Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Internet Access & File Sharing

Video

Telecommuting

Online Education & Shopping

Telemedicine

Online Gaming

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe DSL Chipsets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DSL Chipsets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DSL Chipsets in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the DSL Chipsets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the DSL Chipsets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, DSL Chipsets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe DSL Chipsets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

