Dryer Vents Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

Dryer Vents Market – Introduction

Dryer vents have been gaining significant momentum, on the back of their extensive application for speeding up the drying of clothes and controlling the formation of lint. These dryer vents are available in a number of materials such as metal, rigid metal, and flexible plastic. However, the dryer vents made up of PVC take a longer time to turn warm and function, which has popularized the use of rigid metal for the manufacturing of dryer vents.

Increase in urbanization and the fast-track lifestyle have generated a demand for automation of the manual process. Dryer vents used in dry cleaners have been witnessing an upward trend of adoption, owing to their time-efficiency. In addition, with the rise in the working women demographic and need for time management, sales of dryer vents are soaring incessantly, which is anticipated to reflect on the growth of the overall dryer vents market in the upcoming years.

Dryer Vents Market – Novel Developments

Significant players operating in the dryer vents market include Enervex Inc., Us Draft Co., United Energy Products Inc., Almetal Dryer Vent Corporation, M&M Manufacturing, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Builder’s Best, Inc., Dundas Jafine Inc., Lambro Industries, Inc., and In-O-Vate Dryer Products Incorporation.

Recently, Home Franchise Concepts completed the acquisition of AdvantaClean to upgrade its position as a 360? home solution provider. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening HFC’s track to over 11,000 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

In August 2017, Almetal Dryer Vent Corporation developed a compact dryer, Quick Connect® Periscope that offsets the need for dryer vent hose, offers superior air efficiency, and reduces the drying time.

MiTek Industries, Inc., acquired M&M Manufacturing to expand the business through various strategies and capital investments. With the financial support from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway, the operations of the company will become more advanced. Post this transaction, M&M Manufacturing acquired Snappy, a key supplier of metal duct systems to combine the manufacturing competencies of both the companies and work in the direction of enhancing the customer experience. The transaction is also said to expand the manufacturing capabilities with access to M&M’s 8 manufacturing location to Snappy.

Dryer Vents Market – Dynamics

Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Use of Dryer Vents to Influence Market Growth

Poor ducting system extends the drying time, which in turn influences the total time taken for product development and eventually increases the production cost. As a result, dryer vents with excellent load capacity and quality ducting system have been witnessing a notable rise in their demand in numerous industries. Implementation of on-demand service model to the laundry businesses has created a niche business that finds an extensive application of dryer vents. In addition, busy lifestyles of consumers and their preference for automating the manual tasks is expected to influence the sales of dry cleaners in general and the growing size of the dryer vents market in particular.

Fire Breakouts on Accumulation of Lint to Impede the Growth of the Dryer Vents Market

Increasing instances of accumulation of lint in the dryer vents that

prevent the passage for water vapor may lead to the fire breakouts. As a result of which, a large number of consumers are hesitant to adopt these machines without safety enhancements. This is a crucial factor impeding the growth of the dryer vents market.

Government

s of numerous countries have legislated strict policies that approve only certain designs of dryer vents, which have been pressing the manufacturers to rethink the design of their products. This has impacted the confidence of investors and is expected to derail the growth of the dryer vents market in the forthcoming years.

Dryer Vents Market – Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific to Hold a Sizeable Share of the Dryer Vents Market

Increase in the construction activities in Asia Pacific region, on account of rising urbanization is anticipated to deliver sizeable share to the dryer vents market in the upcoming years. Next to Asia Pacific, implementation of laws that underpin investment in this equipment is expected to reflect positively on the increasing revenue of the dryer vents market.

Dryer Vents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global dryer vents market can be segmented into:

Flexible plastic dryer vents

Rigid metal dryer vents

Metal dryer vents

On the basis of end use, the global dryer vents market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional analysis includes:

