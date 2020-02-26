Dry Pasta Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Dry Pasta Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Dry Pasta can also be defined as factory-made pasta because it is usually produced in large amounts that require large machines with superior processing capabilities to manufacture. Dried pasta is mainly shipped over to farther locations and has a longer shelf life.

The ingredients required to make dried pasta include semolina flour and water. Eggs can be added for flavour and richness, but are not needed to make dried pasta. In contrast to fresh pasta, dried pasta needs to be dried at a low temperature for several days to evaporate all the moisture allowing it to be stored for a longer period. Dried pastas are best served in hearty dishes like ragu sauces, soups, and casseroles. Once it is cooked, the dried pasta will usually grow to twice its original size. Therefore, approximately 1 pound (0.45 kg) of dried pasta serves up to four people.

This study considers the Dry Pasta value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Insta Pasta

No-insta Pasta

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nestle

Barilla

Buitoni

Agnesi

Trader Joe’s

Ronzoni

Betty Crocker

Lipton

De Cecco

Kraft Foods

Fratelli

Knorr

Annie’s Homegrown

Martelli

Vermicelli

Store brands

Mueller’s

Creamette

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

