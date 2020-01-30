DRY FRUIT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Dry Fruit Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Dry Fruit Market

The Dried Fruit refers to the fruit which the original water has been removed, usually through the sun drying or the drying machine. Dried Fruit supply antioxidants and fiber, which are beneficial for your health as well as the fresh fruit does. However Dried Fruit lost a small percentage of its vitamins during the dehydration process.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Dried Fruit industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into dried fruit industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Dry Fruit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dry Fruit market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dry Fruit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dry Fruit in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dry Fruit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dry Fruit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Graceland Fruit

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Australian Premium Dried Fruits

Angas Park

Sunsweet Growers

Alfoah

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

Market size by Product

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Other

Market size by End User

Commercial

Household

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dry Fruit market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dry Fruit market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dry Fruit companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dry Fruit submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Fruit are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dry Fruit market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dry Fruit Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dry Fruit Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Dried Dates

1.4.3 Dried Grapes

1.4.4 Dried Prunes

1.4.5 Dried Apricots

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Dry Fruit Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dry Fruit Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dry Fruit Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dry Fruit Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Dry Fruit Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue by Regions

……………..

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Dry Fruit Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Dry Fruit Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Dry Fruit Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Dry Fruit Forecast

12.5 Europe Dry Fruit Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Dry Fruit Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Dry Fruit Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Dry Fruit Forecast

…………….

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Dry Fruit Product Picture

Table Dry Fruit Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers Dry Fruit Covered

Table Global Dry Fruit Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (MT) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Dry Fruit Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

Figure Dried Dates Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Dried Dates

Figure Dried Grapes Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Dried Grapes

