Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently updated its massive report catalog by adding a fresh study titled “Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Set to Exhibit Momentous Revenue Share at US$ 6,610 Million by 2027”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2027. The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated with a growth of manufacturers in the global market for Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers with crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,560 Mn by 2017 end, and is projected to reach about US$ 6,610 Mn by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Development of newer delivery systems aiding market growth in the North America region

Candorvision launched the CALMO Eye Spray, which was the first preservative free eye spray to be launched in Canada. Eye spray improves the humidification of the eyelids and eyes and acts as a substitute for people who avoid eye drops. With its German liposome technology, CALMO Eye Spray repairs and stabilises the lipid layer of the tear film and thus effectively addresses one of the root causes of dry eye syndrome. Leading market players are trying to develop dry eye care products in different delivery systems so as to ensure better patient compliance and utilisation along with company profitability.

More and more supplement manufacturers are creating products targeted specifically at dry eye. One reason for this is because LASIK surgery is becoming more mainstream, and almost everybody who has LASIK will also suffer from dry eye syndrome in the first six months after their treatment. At the same time however, not all the supplements that exist have proven benefits, and they certainly aren’t all created equally. It is also very important to understand that certain supplements counteract other types of medication. Hence, self-medication on supplements without first seeking medical advice is not recommended.

No price control stifling the market growth of dry eye syndrome treatment in United States

Most of the other countries have some form of price controls; the government negotiates with drug companies and device makers for lower prices, and the government has the power to win those negotiations. The United States doesn\’t do that. It leaves the negotiations up to individual insurers. Defenders of the American system argue that price controls stifle innovation. Many say that higher spending creates financial incentives for drug companies to come up with wonderful new drugs. But that means the U.S. population is paying higher prices to subsidise drugs for the rest of the world.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast, By Region

By the end of 2027, the dry eye syndrome treatment market in North America is anticipated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 2,500 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. The North America dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 88.6 Mn in 2018 over 2017, also creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 1,207.4 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

By the end of 2027, the dry eye syndrome treatment market in APEJ is anticipated to reach US$ 878.7 Mn, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The APEJ dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 29.7 Mn in 2018 over 2017, also creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 446.4 Mn between 2017 and 2027. Eye drops containing preservatives often have chances of causing some eye allergies and prolonged use may hamper the sight of an individual. The trend of using single dose preservative free eye drops has now created new opportunities especially in developed regions of the world. Such eye drops are considered as safe for prolonged usage as they are preservative free. Allergan recently launched their OPTIVE REFRESH product, which is single use preservative free lubricating eye drops. Biocia Inc. commercialised their viscoadaptive eye drop innovations in a preservative free delivery system. Viscoadaptive eye drops are lubricant eye drop solutions that exhibit both cohesive and dispersive behaviours depending on the shear energy in the solution.” — Analyst – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Future Market Insights

