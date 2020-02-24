Dry Electrostatic Wipes Market 2018-2028: Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast

Increasing Usage and Penetration of Wipes and Constant Product Innovation will Drive the Growth of Dry Electrostatic Wipes Market during the Forecast Period

Nowadays, consumers are searching for quick and convenient cleaning products that can complete the task of cleaning quickly and efficiently while also maintaining high-quality standards. Cleaning products with innovative features and high efficiency have an edge in the marketplace. Thus, manufactures in the household cleaning products market are focusing on introducing novel household cleaning products, such as dry electrostatic wipes, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Dry electrostatic wipes is one such cleaning product that has been developed by companies to differentiate themselves from other key players. Dry electrostatic wipes act as a dust magnet. They create an electrostatic charge, which attracts dust, dirt, allergens as well as hair found on floors and other surfaces. Over the last few years, the dry electrostatic wipes market has benefited from the introduction of novel dry electrostatic wipes with innovative features.

Reasons for Covering Dry Electrostatic Wipes Market Title

Changing lifestyle has pushed consumers to look for products that save time. Thus, demand for nonwoven cleaning wipes is increasing at a rapid pace. Companies are increasingly investing in research and development activities to expand their product portfolio through new product launches. These are some of the factors that will influence the growth of the dry electrostatic wipes market in near future. Additionally, rapidly new product developments leading to introduction of task-specific performance features, rapidly growing advanced nonwoven base technology and frequently changing consumers buying habits due to product availability, innovation and financial considerations are some of the other factors fueling the growth of the dry electrostatic wipes market during the forecast period. However, availability of alternatives to dry electrostatic wipes and high cost of disposable wipes as compared to conventional shop towels are some of the other important factors that may hinder the growth of dry electrostatic wipes market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8286

Global Dry Electrostatic Wipes: Market Segmentation

On the basis of packaging, the global dry electrostatic wipes market has been segmented as –

Below 20 Wipes/ Bag

30-50 Wipes/ Bag

60-80 Wipes/ Bag

80-100 Wipes/ Bag

100 And Wipes/ Bag

On the basis of material, the global dry electrostatic wipes market has been segmented as –

Knitted

Nonwoven

Woven

On the basis of sales channel, the global dry electrostatic wipes market has been segmented as –

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Stores

Independent Small Stores

Global Dry Electrostatic Wipes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global dry electrostatic wipes market are Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Chemtronics Company, Electrocomponents PLC, SDI Systems Division, Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Contec, Inc. and Butler Home Products, LLC.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8286

During the forecast period, the demand for dry electrostatic wipes from electronics manufacturers, medical devices manufacturers and other industries where managing of electrostatic charge buildup is critical will increase.

Rapidly increasing use of dry electrostatic wipes in both consumer and industrial markets due to ease of use, portability, disposability and minimized risk of cross-contamination are some of the leading factors that will drive the growth of the global dry electrostatic wipes market. Moreover, advanced features associated with dry electrostatic wipes, such as antistatic properties, low in particle generation and chemical extractability, will also add to the growth of dry electrostatic wipes market.

Opportunities for Global Dry Electrostatic Wipes Market Participants

Various developing countries, such as India and China, are experiencing rapid economic and industrialization expansion which will create opportunities for dry electrostatic wipes used in different manufacturing processes. Additionally, the expanding hygiene industry and rise in online sales channels which are expanding at an unprecedented rate globally will also give a major boost to the market, thereby creating opportunities for various prominent players in the dry electrostatic wipes market to go digital to expand their customer base by connecting with new consumers frequently.