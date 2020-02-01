Dry Construction Market 2019 Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2023

Global Dry Construction Market Information Report by Type (Supporting Framework, Boarding), by System (Wall, Flooring, Ceiling, Others), by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Dry construction refers to the use of dry materials such as metals, plastic and plywood for the purpose of construction rather than using a mixture of bricks, concrete or plaster.

The major factor driving the dry construction market is increase in the adoption of lightweight material for the purpose of construction. Governments in many countries are undertaking various initiatives for supporting the dry construction practices. The increasing awareness for global warming and increasing environmental concerns are also contributing to the growth of the dry construction market. People are opting for eco-friendly techniques of construction, which is leading to the increased use of dry construction materials. The growth of the dry construction market is directly related to the growth of the construction industry. However, this growth expected to be restrained by factors such as high cost of dry construction materials. The waste generated by the dry construction is generating disposal problems, which is projected to hinder the growth of the market further.

The dry construction market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the dry construction market, owing to the rapid developments in the construction industry in economies such China, India and Indonesia. The high population in the region along with the increasing construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the market here. APAC will be followed by the North America and the Europe region.

Key Players

The key players of dry construction market are Xella Group (Germany), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Etex Group SA Group (Belgium), CSR Limited (Australia), Armstrong World Industries, Inc (U.S.), Fletcher Building (New Zealand), USG Boral (Malaysia), Knauf (Germany), Panel Rey S.A. (Mexico), Pabco Gypsum (U.S.) and others.

Scope of Report

The report for Dry construction market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Dry Construction Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dry construction market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global dry construction market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, system, material and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global dry construction market

