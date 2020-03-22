Dry Cleaning Machine Market – Key Players are Union Dry Cleaning, BergParma s.r.l., Italclean srl, Maestrelli s.r.l, Renzacci SpA

Dry cleaning machines are used for washing all types of textiles and garments. Despite the name dry cleaning, the machine uses chemical solvents or liquids (other than water) to wash clothes. Generally, a dry cleaning machine consists of a micro-computer and a variable frequency drive (VFD) to complete the cleaning process. The computer provides options to the user for light shades, dark shades, gentle wash, strong wash, normal spin, high spin, short cycle, and full cycle etc. The micro-computer is provided with an LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) that provides the status of the dry cleaning machine. The VFD helps the dry cleaning machine to control the speed of cleaning, ranging from low spin to high spin. A dry cleaning machine consists of a tank, filter, and pump for the cleaning function. The pump helps to inject the chemical solvent that is used for cleaning into the respective filters. The filters in a dry cleaning machine are generally made of nylon and carbon.

Dry cleaning machines are an indispensable part of five-star hotels and resorts. These machines are used for cleaning large volume of textiles and garments of customers residing in the hotel or resort. Growth in the hotel and hospitality industry across the world is increasing the number of hotels and resorts which subsequently drives the demand for dry cleaning machines. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the global travel & tourism industry had grown 3.9% in 2018 which is more than the global economic growth of 3.2%. The global travel & tourism industry’s share is 10.4% of the world GDP. Thus, rise in travel & tourism industry across the world is increasing the number of travellers which is bound to create more number of hotels and resorts. Rise in the number of hotels and resorts is increasing the number of dry cleaning machines across the world.

By type of machine, the global dry cleaning machine market is segmented into alternative solvent dry cleaning machines, Perchloroethylene (PERC) dry cleaning machines, and others. PERC dry cleaning machines use the chemical solvent Perchloroethylene for cleaning. Alternative solvent dry cleaning machines use chemical solvents such as hydrocarbons, trichloroethylene, supercritical carbon dioxide, and other chemical solvents for cleaning purposes.

By distribution channel, the global dry cleaning machine market is segmented into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of region, the global dry cleaning machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for dry cleaning machines during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. In general, in the U.S., dry cleaning machines need to comply with the regulations of the U.S. government such as the Buy America Act before it is sold to consumers in the U.S. Europe constitutes a significant share of the global dry cleaning machine market. Germany, the U.K., and France are major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest dry cleaning machine market in the world. China is expected to be the largest dry cleaning machine market in Asia Pacific and also in the world. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major markets for dry cleaning machines in the region. In the Middle East & Africa dry cleaning machine market, GCC is projected to account for major share, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to dominate the dry cleaning machine market in South America during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global dry cleaning machine market are Stefab India Ltd., Union Dry Cleaning, BergParma s.r.l., Italclean srl, Maestrelli s.r.l, Renzacci SpA, Unisec, Launmark India Pvt Ltd, Matharoo Manufacturing Company, and Firbimatic among others.