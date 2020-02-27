Dry Chemistry Analyzers Market Demand and Production Overview 2018 to 2026

Clinical biochemistry is one of the most explored and reliable branches of clinical diagnostics and pathology. It includes qualitative and quantitative assessment of molecules and chemical entities in given patient sample such as glucose, minerals, electrolytes, and uric acid. These measurements are used to diagnose the functioning capabilities of body organs. Conventional clinical chemistry analysis involves use of various substrates and enzymes or catalysts to detect and quantify the presence of analytes in a given sample based on principles of colorimetry involving light absorption and refraction phenomenon of specific substance at specific wavelength. It includes use of wet reagents, large set-ups, and requires large volume of samples. Dry chemistry analysis, on the other hand, is based on the reflectance measurement of specific substance at specific wavelength and its comparative study with the standards.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dry-chemistry-analyzers-market.html

Dry chemistry analyzers comprise highly sensitive multilayered reagent coated slides instead of wet reagents. It requires only 10 ml to 50 ml of sample. The results of dry chemistry analyzers are comparable to conventional wet chemistry analyzers. However, results differ for certain parameters among dry and conventional chemistry analyzers. Dry chemistry analyzers are compact and easy to operate, as these do not require storage space for reagents, there is no need for pipetting of reagents, these are semi to fully automatic, and require small volume of sample. These factors have contributed to high adoption of dry chemistry analyzers in acute care settings, physician offices, etc. Dry chemistry analyzers such as blood glucose analyzers, blood cholesterol analyzers, and blood electrolyte analyzers have been widely used across the globe. There are large number of dry chemistry analyzer manufacturers in the market. Major concern among the users is high cost of test cartridges or slides compared to conventional chemistry analyzer reagents. Moreover, most of the analyzers work on closed system principle, with compatibility with own reagent slides or cartridges.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58980

The global dry chemistry analyzers market can be segmented based on product, technology, ergonomics, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the dry chemistry analyzers market can be bifurcated into analyzer systems and consumables. Consumables include reagent coated cartridges or slides, which need to be disposed after each test. Based on technology, the global dry chemistry analyzers market can be classified into single parameter and multi-parameter. These devices have high throughput, which has led to increase in adoption across health care facilities. In terms of ergonomics, the dry chemistry analyzers market can be categorized into benchtop and stationary. Based on end-user, the dry chemistry analyzers market can be divided into hospitals, independent diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and others.

In terms of region, the global dry chemistry analyzers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. has high adoption of technically advanced diagnostic devices and preference for point-of-care testing devices. These factors have led to high uptake of dry chemistry analyzers in the U.S. This is attributed to North America’s high share of the global dry chemistry analyzers market in 2017. Europe is projected to account for second the largest share of the global dry chemistry analyzers market owing to well-established health care infrastructure and demand for preventive and quality health care. Large population, high unmet needs, and increase in health care expenditure are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the dry chemistry analyzers market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=58980

A large number of suppliers of dry chemistry analyzers compete in the market in terms of extension of test parameters, lowering of test cost, and efficacy of analyzers. Key players in the global dry chemistry analyzers market include Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujifilm Corporation, ARKRAY, Diatest GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Inc., MedTest, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Kontrolab.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com