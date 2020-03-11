Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Demand Growth and Supply Scenario with Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The cell wall of Candida is a complex glycoprotein that depends on the biosynthesis of ergosterol. Azole compounds, found in antimycotic drugs, are believed to block ergosterol production, allowing topical antimycotics to achieve cure rates in excess of 80%. The only oral azole agent approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fluconazole, which also achieves a high cure rate. Therapeutic concentrations are found in vaginal secretions for at least 72 hours after the ingestion of a single 150-mg tablet.

Some women with recurrent candidal infections opt for treatment with over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which generally are highly effective for candidiasis. Preparations for intravaginal administration of butoconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole, and tioconazole are available OTC.

The classification of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis includes Cream, Pessary and other. The proportion of Cream in 2017 is about 47.2%, and the proportion of Pessary in 2017 is about 34.1%.

The drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis are Miconazole, Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Econazole and Other, market share of Fluconazole is about 24.5% in 2017.

Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is application in Hospital & Clinic and Pharmacy. The most of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is used in Pharmacy, and the market share in 2016 is about 59%.

The global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market is valued at 770 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Bayer

Perrigo

J & J

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Effik

Teva

Sanofi

Cisen Pharmaceutical

Kingyork Group

Market size by Product – By Formulation Types Cream Pessary Other By Drugs Types Miconazole Clotrimazole Fluconazole Econazole Other

Market size by End User/Applications – Hospital & Clinic Pharmacy

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

