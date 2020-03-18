Drug Screening Market Share and Size – Overview by Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device and Assay Kits Products to 2022

Report study on drug screening market overview by Product, Drug Screening Services, Sample Type, End User and Global Forecast to 2022 – Regions Like North America and Europe Holds the Largest Shares.

Global drug screening market by sample type is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, & other samples. Urine sample segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, however, oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for the largest share of drug screening market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period. High growth in this regional segment is attributed to growing consumption of illicit drugs

Drug screening market expected to reach USD 8.63 billion by 2022 from USD 5.32 billion in 2017, at 10.2% CAGR. Growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing, presence of government funding in major markets are factors driving growth of drug screening market.

Report provides an overview of drug screening market. It aims at estimating market size & growth potential of this market across different segments like product & service, sample type, end user, & region. Report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in market along with their company profiles, recent developments, & key market strategies.

Drug screening market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Dominance of North American market is attributed to factors like rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, & presence of laws supporting drug screening, & growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.

The drug screening market is highly competitive with the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players offering products for drug screening include Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Lifeloc (US), MPD, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 23%; Tier 2 -32%; Tier 3 – 45%.

By Designation: C-level- 21%; D-level- 36%; others–43%.

By Region: North America-42%; Europe-37%; Asia Pacific-17%; RoW-4%.

Study estimates the drug screening market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from the various players in the market.

Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the drug screening market. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as product and service, sample type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the drug screening market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies adopt suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.