Drug Repurposing Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2026

Global Drug Repurposing Market: Overview

National Institute of Health (NIH), of the US Department of Health offers the drug repurposing and gaining new approvals along with widening usage of the drug repurposing. It has numerous potential opportunities for growth by catering the unmet medical needs with some cost-effective solutions as alternative to the expensive drugs.

The global drug repurposing market report from Transparency market research offers the insights on the market dynamics. The report briefs the factors such as drivers, opportunities, trends, and restrains. The drug repurposing market report represents extensive outlook of the key players such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Also, it provides the information such as merger and acquisition (M&A), research & development (R&D), and investment and profit analysis of the key players dominating the drug repurposing market.

Global Drug Repurposing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Need of the low investment in terms of time and money is fuelling demand for the drug repurposing which is leading to increase number of pipeline products is propelling growth of the drug repurposing market. Additionally, some of the other factors propelling growth of the global drug repurposing market are low research cost and easy bioavailability is propelling its growth from past few years. Additionally, it is a bio-based products which lowers the possibility of side effects and enhances the potential to reposition. This factor is propelling growth of the global drug repurposing market. However, lack of funding and limited information is restraining growth of the global drug repurposing market.

Global Drug Repurposing Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the drug repurposing market. This growth is attributable to the high rates of expenses on research and treatments.

Global Drug Repurposing Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the global drug repurposing market are Astellas Pharma, Biovista, Novartis, AbbVie, Pfizer, Allergan, and NuMedii.

