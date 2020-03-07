Drug Discovery Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% Globally till 2023 Latest Advancements and Trend Analysis 2019

Global Drug Discovery Services Market is set to expand at a CAGR of ~ xx.xx % during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The global market is set to reach a value over USD XX Mn by 2023.
Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Drug Discovery Services Market are, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Advinus Therapeutics, Agilent Technologies Ubiquigent, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), AstraZeneca PLC, Aurigene, Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories International, ChemBridge Corporation, Covance, Eli Lilly and Company, Evotec, Domainex, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, GenScript, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Lonza, Merck, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Piramal Enterprises, Promega Corporation, Selcia Limited, Shimadzu Corp., SRI International, Syngene International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Viva Biotech, WuXi AppTec, and others.
Global Drug Discovery Services Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights of the market and industry performance.
Drug Discovery Services Market in Healthcare organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, every now and then.
Global Drug Discovery Services Market Segmentation:
The global drug discovery services market is segmented by drug type, types of services, technology, therapeutic area, process, and end-user.
On the basis of drug type, the drug discovery services market is classified as small molecule drug and biologics drug.
On the basis of types of services, the drug discovery services market is classified as Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) services, pharmaceutical services, medicinal chemistry, and biological services.
On the basis of technology, the drug discovery services market is classified as high throughput screening, biochips, pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics, combinatorial chemistry, nanotechnology, spectroscopy, metabolomics, and others.
On the basis of therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is classified as oncology, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and others.
On the basis of process, the drug discovery services market is classified as target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation.
On the basis of end-user, the drug discovery services market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By Drug Type
Chapter 7. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By Types Of Services
Chapter 8. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By Technology
Chapter 9. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By Therapeutic Area
Chapter 10. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By Process
Chapter 11. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By End-User
Chapter 12. Global Drug Discovery Services Market, By Region
Chapter 13 Company Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Chapter 15 MRFR Conclusion
Chapter 16 Appendix
- LIST OF TABLES
- LIST OF FIGURES
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Drug Discovery Services Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
South America
Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Republic of Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions
