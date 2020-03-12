Drug Discovery Services Market to 2022 – Growing Steady at 11.6% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 14.40 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Drug Discovery Services Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Drug Discovery Services Market was valued at US$ 8.32 Billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% to reach US$ 14.40 Billion in 2022. Drug Discovery Services Market spread across 168 Pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures.

“The Medicinal chemistry segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”

By Type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry, biology services, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK). The medicinal chemistry segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing R&D expenditure, growing number of drug discovery and developmental activities, and increasing inclination of pharmaceutical companies towards outsourcing are among the major factors driving the growth of the medicinal chemistry segment.

“North America to hold the largest share and Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the drug discovery services market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America is expected to command the largest share of the drug discovery services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of leading CROs and pharmaceutical companies in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%; Tier 2 – 30% and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation – C-level – 62%, Director Level – 21%, Others – 17%

By Region – North America –50%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific– 20% , RoW- 10%

Report Highlights:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market development and growth strategies

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market on the basis of process, type, drug type, therapeutic area, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restrains, opportunities, and burning issues)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, in the market

Target Audience for Drug Discovery Services Market: Research Institutes,Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies,Venture Capitalists and Investors,Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Most Popular Companies in the Drug Discovery Services Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Evotec (Germany), Domainex (UK), GenScript (US), Covance (US), Selcia (UK), Viva Biotech (China), WuXi AppTec (China), SRI International (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) (US), GVK Biosciences (India), Jubilant Biosys (India), GE Healthcare (US), Merck (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Piramal Enterprises (India), Advinus Therapeutics (India), Promega Corporation (US), Syngene International (India), Aurigene (India), Agilent Technologies (US), Ubiquigent (UK), and ChemBridge Corporation (US).

