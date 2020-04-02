Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight, Industrial Analysis With Sanofi, 3M, Roche, Pfizer, Bayer, Merck, Alkermes, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Healthcare

Drug delivery improves the efficacy and safety of drug by controlling the rate, time and release of drug in the body. Oral, injection-based, transdermal, and carrier-based are some of the types of drug delivery devices.

Injectable drug delivery facilitates the rapid transport of a drug into the body by bypassing first-pass metabolism. The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market accounted to USD 1,027.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Some of the major players operating in Drug Delivery Devices market are

3M Company,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Pfizer Inc,

Johnson & Johnson,

Bayer AG,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Sanofi,

Alkermes,

Abbott,

Novartis AG,

Others: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma, Skye Pharma Plc., Nova Nordisk A/S, Crossject, Eli Lilly and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Skyepharma AG amongst others.

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. The report includes market shares of Global Drug Delivery Devices Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the number of diseases.

Rise in Biologics Market

Technological Advancement and New Product Launches are the factors which drives the market.

Alternative drug delivery methods.

Needlestick injuries & infections and Side Effects of Drugs.

Regulatory requirements for the approval of devices restrain the market.

Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Generic Drugs is the opportunity for the market.

Pricing pressure is the challenge for the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

By product type, the global drug delivery devices market is segmented into Oral, Pulmonary, Injectable, Ocular, Nasal, Topical, Implantable Transmucosal

Oral Drug Delivery is then segmented on the basis of form into solid oral drugs, liquid oral drugs and semi-solid oral drugs. The form of solid oral drugs is further sub segmented into tablets, capsules, powders, and pills.

solid oral drugs, liquid oral drugs and semi-solid oral drugs. The form of solid oral drugs is further sub segmented into tablets, capsules, powders, and pills. Liquid oral drug is sub segmented into solutions and syrups. Semi-solid oral drug is sub segmented into gels, emulsions and elixirs.

Semi-solid oral drug is sub segmented into gels, emulsions and elixirs. Pulmonary Drug Delivery is segmented on the basis of formulations, devices and nebulizers.

On the basis of device the pulmonary drug delivery segment is further sub-segmented into in metered dose inhalers and dry powder inhaler. Nebulizers are sub segmented into Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers and Soft Mist Nebulizers.

the pulmonary drug delivery segment is further sub-segmented into in metered dose inhalers and dry powder inhaler. Nebulizers are sub segmented into Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers and Soft Mist Nebulizers. The injectable drug delivery segment is further segmented on the basis of product type and formulations.

On the basis of type, the injectable drug delivery is segmented into self-injection devices, needle free injectors, auto-injectors, pen-injectors, wearable injectors. On the basis of formulations the market is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulations, novel drug delivery formulations and long acting injection formulations.

the injectable drug delivery is segmented into self-injection devices, needle free injectors, auto-injectors, pen-injectors, wearable injectors. On the basis of formulations the market is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulations, novel drug delivery formulations and long acting injection formulations. The ophthalmic drug delivery is segmented on the basis of product type – ocular drug delivery devices and ocular drug delivery formulations. The ocular drug delivery is further segmented by product type, drug coated contact lenses and ocular inserts. The ocular drug delivery formulations is further segmented into liquid ocular drug delivery formulations and semi-solid ocular drug delivery formulations. On the basis of type the liquid ocular drug delivery formulations is further sub segmented into eye drops and sprays. On the basis of type the semi-solid ocular drug delivery formulations is sub segmented into gels and ointments.

– ocular drug delivery devices and ocular drug delivery formulations. The ocular drug delivery is further segmented by product type, drug coated contact lenses and ocular inserts. The ocular drug delivery formulations is further segmented into liquid ocular drug delivery formulations and semi-solid ocular drug delivery formulations. On the basis of type the liquid ocular drug delivery formulations is further sub segmented into eye drops and sprays. On the basis of type the semi-solid ocular drug delivery formulations is sub segmented into gels and ointments. The nasal drug delivery is segmented by type in nasal drops, nasal sprays, nasal powders and nasal gels.

in nasal drops, nasal sprays, nasal powders and nasal gels. The topical drug delivery is segmented on the basis of product type, transdermal drug delivery devices and topical drug delivery formulations. On the basis of product type the transdermal drug delivery devices is further sub segmented in transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

transdermal drug delivery devices and topical drug delivery formulations. On the basis of product type the transdermal drug delivery devices is further sub segmented in transdermal patches and transdermal gels. On the basis of forms the topical drug delivery formulations are sub segmented into liquid topical drug delivery formulations, semi-solid topical drug delivery formulations, and solid topical drug delivery formulations.

liquid topical drug delivery formulations, semi-solid topical drug delivery formulations, and solid topical drug delivery formulations. The liquid topical drug delivery formulations are further sub segmented into solutions and suspensions. The semi-solid topical drug delivery formulations are further sub segmented by type into creams, gels, ointments, pastes and lotions. On the basis of type the solid topical drug delivery formulations is further sub segmented into suppositories and powders.

solutions and suspensions. The semi-solid topical drug delivery formulations are further sub segmented by type into creams, gels, ointments, pastes and lotions. On the basis of type the solid topical drug delivery formulations is further sub segmented into suppositories and powders. The implantable drug delivery is segmented by product type, activeimplantable drug delivery and passive implantable drug delivery.

product type, activeimplantable drug delivery and passive implantable drug delivery. On the basis of product type the transmucosal drug delivery is segmented in oral transmucosal drug delivery and other transmucosal drug delivery. On the basis of type the oral transmucosal drug delivery is further sub segmented into buccal drug delivery and sublingual drug delivery. The other transmucosal drug delivery is further sub segmented into rectal transmucosal drug delivery and vaginal transmucosal drug delivery.

oral transmucosal drug delivery and other transmucosal drug delivery. On the basis of type the oral transmucosal drug delivery is further sub segmented into buccal drug delivery and sublingual drug delivery. The other transmucosal drug delivery is further sub segmented into rectal transmucosal drug delivery and vaginal transmucosal drug delivery. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home healthcare, Clinics, Community healthcare and others.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented in Hospital pharmacies Pharmacy stores Direct tenders

On the basis of geography, drug delivery devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

drug delivery devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

