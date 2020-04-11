Drug Delivery Devices Market : Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Drug delivery devices are specialized tools used for the delivery of a drug or therapeutic agent through a specific route of administration. The devices are used one or more than one times for medical treatments. Drug delivery devices present unique challenges in all aspects of product development from regulatory strategy to design and material considerations through devising and implementing testing methodologies. Drug delivery is an important method of administration of pharmaceutical compounds, which achieve therapeutic effect in humans or animals. A rise in the number of diabetes patients and an increase in the incidence of cancer and respiratory diseases are driving the use of drug delivery devices among patients and physicians. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, diabetes mellitus has become a growing problem in the contemporary world. India has become the diabetes capital of the world. There are over 20 million diabetes patients in the country, and the number is likely to increase to 57 million by 2025. Moreover, development of nanotechnology, radiotherapy devices, and digital mode devices are likely to propel the drug delivery devices market. This is expected to create a significant opportunity in the pharmaceutical and medical device market during the next few years.

The global drug delivery devices market is driven by rapid development in technology, increase in funding for drug research, changing lifestyles, rise in patient preference for drug delivery devices, and increase in government support for research & development. Moreover, a rise in the prevalence of diabetes, which leads to hyperglycemia, is expected to drive the drug delivery devices market. Additionally, a rise in the number of patients preferring the use of new drug-delivery systems needed to support patient mobility is estimated to augment the market in the near future. However, high cost of research & development and devices, high maintenance cost, and introduction of alternate therapy in developed countries are expected to restrain the drug delivery devices market in the next few years.

The drug delivery devices market can be segmented based on application, device, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of application, the drug delivery devices market can be classified into type diabetes, cancer, respiratory disease, and others. Based on device, the drug delivery devices market can be categorized into syringes, inhalers, patch pumps, and others. In terms of route of administration, the drug delivery devices market can be classified into topical, transmucosal, inhalation, and injection. Based on distribution channel, the drug delivery devices market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

