Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market – Dynamic Business Environment during 2017 – 2025

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Overview

The changing preferences of physicians and patients in administration of medicines has been the primary growth driver for the global drug and gene delivery devices market. The increasing efforts to minimize the incidences of bacterial diseases, viral diseases, and developing novel ways of managing health conditions such as diabetes are have been the powerful factors determining the trajectory of the global market.

Over the years, the global market has also benefited by the tremendous growth in gene therapy that has introduced treatment for a wide range of diseases. The global market is being driven by the introduction of auto-injectors, adoption of advanced implants, and development of advanced devices that have revolutionized drug and gene delivery.

The detailed study includes an unbiased and deliberate take on the market dynamics and the various factors deciding its trajectory. The report is a tool for every reader and business enthusiast for making well-informed choices.

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Trends and Drivers

The various routes of administration available in the global market are ocular, injectable, transdermal, nasal, topical, oral, and inhalation. Of these, the oral segment held the largest share in the global market and is anticipated to continue its stance in the coming years. The ease and convenience of packing a prescribed dosage in an oral medication in the key growth driver for this segment. In the coming years, players are expected to focus on potency, safety, and quality of biotechnology agents.

A rising pool of geriatrics, increasing number of diabetics, and technological advancements have also had a positive impact on the global market in recent years. The remarkable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in developing economies has also been critical to the soaring earnings of the global drug and gene delivery devices market.

Global Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global drug and gene delivery devices market is spread over Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report indicates that North America held a significant share in the global market and is expected show its dominance in the coming years.

The well-established healthcare infrastructure, excellent funds for research and development activities pertaining to drug and gene delivery devices in the U.S., and increasing rate of diagnoses and awareness amongst patients are the pillars of the North America market. The strong foothold of North America drug and gene delivery devices market will also be attributable to the adoption of technology in the region.

The report also points out that Asia Pacific will be the next big regional market in the overall market. The rise of Asia Pacific drug and gene delivery devices market will be due to the presence of several foreign players in the region, the emergence of medical tourism industry, and vast untapped market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The important players leading the way are Johnson and Johnson Private Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Pfizer, Inc. Most of these companies are making significant investments to develop improved products in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the patients.

