Drones in Metals and Mining Market 2019 to Make Huge Impact In Near Future: Basic Influencing Factors Driving the Market

GlobalData’s “Drones in Metals & Mining – Thematic Research”, analyses how drones technology is affecting the global metals & mining industry now, in addition to key trends shaping across the industry.
Top Companies Mentioned:
Ferrexpo
Exxaro Resources
RTB Bor
Newmont Mining
BHP
South32
Anglo American
Rio Tinto
Vale
Freeport-McMoRan
Drone technology has demonstrated a varied range of mining applications from exploration, surveying and mapping to maintaining safety and enhancing security. The popularity of UAVs across the mining industry has grown immensely in recent years, with GlobalData’s survey of more than 200 mine sites showing substantial penetration of drones across regions such as Australasia and Africa. Companies adopting the technology include Rio Tinto, BHP, Anglo American, South32, Ferrexpo. Exxaro Resources, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan, amongst others.
Scope
– This report provides how drones technology works.
– It analyzes its impact on mining industry.
– It provides specific explanations of how drones could change the way mining companies operate.
– It offers an analysis of how regulators are likely to respond to the rise of drones.
Reasons to buy
– Build an understanding of drones technology and its applications in metals & mining industry.
– Find out how mining companies are utilizing drones to obtain notable results.
– identify drone companies, their models, and their mining client portfolio.
– Key recommendations for mining companies and drone service providers.
– It identifies key trends in this technology theme.
– The report analyses the drone value chain by use case.
– The report also offers a technology briefing, highlighting how drone technology has developed and how it works.
Major Point From Table of Contents:
PLAYERS
TRENDS
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Application of drones in the mining industry
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Market size and growth forecasts
Penetration of drones in mining – 2018 mine site survey
Competitive analysis
Timeline
IMPACT OF DRONE TECHNOLOGY ON THE MINING INDUSTRY
Key recommendations for mining companies
Key recommendations for drone vendors
VALUE CHAIN
The hardware layer is a fundamental component in the drone value chain
The software layer is getting increasingly crowded
DaaS providers are the new entrants in the industry
COMPANIES SECTION
Public companies
Private companies
Drone suppliers to the mining sector
Mining companies
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
Anatomy of a drone
Key technologies within a drone
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
ABOUT GLOBALDATA
