Drone Simulator Market to 2022 – Growing Steady at 15.20% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 764 Million

The Drone Simulator Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 376.9 Million in 2017 to US$ 764.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 140 Pages,Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 46 Figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular companies profiled in the report include CAE Inc. (Canada), L-3 Link Simulation & Training (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Simlat UAS & ISR Training Solutions (Israel), and Havelsan A.S.(Turkey).

“The software segment is expected to lead the drone simulator market during the forecast period”

By component, the software segment is projected to lead the drone simulator market from 2017 to 2022. Software includes programs that are used for carrying out different operations in a drone simulator. Drone software recreates real-life scenario with a set of mathematical formulas. Therefore, the increasing complexity in simulating various scenarios is boosting the software segment’s growth.

“The North American region is estimated to lead the drone simulator market during the forecast period”

The North American region is the largest market for drone simulator due to the presence of various prominent players offering drone simulators. Another factor that contributes to the growth of the North American drone simulator market is the increasing adoption of drone simulators for defense and commercial applications. In the commercial sector , the demand for drone simulation emanates from various industries, such as agriculture, infrastructure, and media & entertainment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation – C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region – North America – 26%, Europe – 30%, Asia-Pacific – 22%, South America – 13%, and Middle East& Africa – 9%

Competitive Landscape of Drone Simulator Market:

1 Vendor Dive Overview

1.1 Vanguards

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Players

1.4 Emerging Players

2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Analysis of Product Portfolio of Major Players in the Drone Simulator Market (For 14 Players)

2.2 Business Strategies Adopted By Major Players in the Drone Simulator Market (For 14 Players)

Research Coverage:

This Research report categorizes the drone simulator market on the basis of system, component, platform, drone type, and device type. It studies the drone simulator market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Apart from market segmentation, the report also covers market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the drone simulator market.

