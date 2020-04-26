Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Strategic Analysis and Future Growth 2019-2025

In 2017, the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Logistics and Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Logistics and Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PINC Solutions

Drone Delivery Canada

DroneScan

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline International

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

AirMap

Uber

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Warehousing

Shipping

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Civil and Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Warehousing

1.4.3 Shipping

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil and Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size

2.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drone Logistics and Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

