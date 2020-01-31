Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by 2025

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2017, the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drone Logistics and Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Logistics and Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PINC Solutions
Drone Delivery Canada
DroneScan
Infinium Robotics
Matternet
Skycart
Skysense
Zipline International
Flirtey
Flytrex
Altitude Angel
AirMap
Uber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Warehousing
Shipping
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Civil and Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Drone Logistics and Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone Logistics and Transportation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
